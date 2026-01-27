Why Intellia Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) announced that the FDA has removed the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug application for the MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of nexiguran ziclumeran, or nex-z, for patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The clinical holds on the INDs for MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 were imposed on October 29, 2025, following the observation of Grade 4 liver transaminases and increased total bilirubin in a patient.

"With the clinical hold for MAGNITUDE-2 lifted, our team is focused on resuming patient enrollment as quickly as possible as we seek to advance this potential one-time treatment option for people living with ATTRv-PN," said Intellia CEO John Leonard.

Intellia noted that its engagement with FDA is ongoing regarding the clinical hold on the IND for the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 clinical trial of nex-z for patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. The company plans to provide an update once alignment has been achieved on the path forward.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Intellia shares are up 20.6 percent to $16.82.

