Why Intel Stock Spiked 7.4% on Monday Then Slumped

Key Points

Intel stock surged as much as 7.4% Monday on a broader chip rally fueled by easing oil fears and Nvidia's annual developer conference.

Despite the positive catalysts, Intel gave back all its gains as investors took profits and weighed the risks of AI.

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Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock had quite a Monday. Shares surged as much as 7.4% before giving it all back, closing where it started.

Chip stocks rallied across the board

The early spike came as the broader semiconductor market rallied. President Trump said Sunday he reached out to seven countries to help police the Strait of Hormuz, helping ease investors' fears. Oil prices retreated somewhat from their recent highs, though they remain elevated.

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Concerns over Taiwan's chip manufacturing dominance have also helped push investors toward domestic alternatives, and Intel is the most obvious beneficiary.

Nvidia and Intel partner

Intel also got a boost from Nvidia's GTC conference, which kicked off Monday. Intel confirmed over the weekend that it would attend, as investors anticipate further details on the partnership between the two. Nvidia invested $5 billion in Intel last December, and the companies are co-developing custom processors for AI infrastructure.

So why did the gains evaporate? Intel is still up more than 100% from the low $20s a year ago, and the stock had already run hard into the event. Investors often take profits right as a major positive catalyst happens. And at the same time, despite the optimism of the conference, investors are still nervous about the possibility of an AI bubble.

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.