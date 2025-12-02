Why Intel Stock Soared 8.7% Today

Key Points

An unverified report claims that Intel will begin manufacturing chips for Apple.

If the report proves true, the chips could begin shipping as early as the middle of 2027.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) gained on Tuesday, finishing the day up 8.7%. The rise came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Intel's stock continued to climb today, driven by Friday's unconfirmed report that the chipmaker is set to begin manufacturing semiconductors for Apple's MacBook Air and iPad Pro.

Intel could be partnering with Apple

On Friday, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed on X that Intel will supply Apple with its lower-end M processors, which power the iPad Pro and MacBook Air. The first shipments are expected as early as the second quarter of 2027.

If the report is confirmed, it would be a massive win for the embattled chipmaker. Intel once dominated the semiconductor industry with its efficient CPUs, but it has fallen behind in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that is powered primarily by GPUs. A vote of confidence from Apple would go a long way in aiding the company's turnaround efforts.

Intel has a rocky road ahead

Even if the report is proven to be true, Intel would still be in a difficult position. The company's workforce has been reduced dramatically, and much of its key talent has jumped ship. That being said, I believe it will be able to turn the ship around and succeed in the long run.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.