Why Intel Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Intel's sales are rebounding.

AI agents and lucrative partnerships should fuel more gains in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) soared on Friday after the semiconductor giant highlighted the rapidly rising demand for its data center chips.

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Intel is benefiting from shifting AI trends

After missing out on the early stages of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Intel is finding itself well placed to profit from recent technological advances.

While AI model training largely relies on graphics processing units (GPUs) designed by the likes of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, the rise of agentic AI is boosting demand for the types of central processing units (CPUs) Intel makes.

Following years of sales declines, Intel's revenue rose 7% year over year to $13.6 billion in the first quarter.

Intel's data center and AI division enjoyed particularly strong growth, with revenue jumping 22% to $5.1 billion.

All told, Intel's adjusted net income surged 156% to $1.5 billion, or $0.29 per share. That crushed Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of only $0.01.

Management issued an upbeat forecast

Looking ahead, Intel guided for second-quarter revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.20. That compares to revenue of $12.9 billion and an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share in the second quarter of 2025.

New partnerships with Alphabet's Google, Tesla, and other tech leaders should help Intel further its expansion.

"We remain focused on maximizing our factory network to improve available supply and meet our customers' needs throughout the year," chief financial officer David Zinsner said.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Intel, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.