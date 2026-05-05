Why Intel Stock Skyrocketed to Record Highs Today

Key Points

Intel's nascent foundry business could get a massive boost if it can successfully court Apple.

Talks are reportedly underway.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spiked to new all-time highs on Tuesday, following reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was considering having the chipmaker build processors for its popular devices.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The potential for a major chip supply deal

Apple is reportedly exploring ways to diversify its chip production network, according to Bloomberg. The tech titan has long relied on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing as its main chip foundry partner.

Yet Apple, like many tech companies, has faced supply shortages that have resulted in lost sales. Adding another chipmaker to its vast supply chain network could help to alleviate some of those bottlenecks, though additional chip supplies would likely take years to materialize, given the long lead times required for high-end processor production.

Apple, however, excels at thinking long-term. And given the awesome scale of its business, winning a deal from the iPhone and Mac maker can boost the bottom lines of its suppliers in a big way, even for a fellow tech giant like Intel.

Still, moving away from Taiwan Semiconductor for even a portion of Apple's chips is no easy feat. The dominant provider of chip foundry services has spent decades refining its manufacturing expertise and typically enjoys significant cost advantages over U.S. producers.

Successfully courting Apple would be a game changer

All told, it's unsurprising that Intel's stock is surging on the news. Apple would be the crown jewel of its fledgling foundry operations, which would benefit not just from the tech leader's potentially massive chip orders but also the vote of confidence they would imply to other chip designers.

Should you buy stock in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.