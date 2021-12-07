Why Intel Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) climbed on Tuesday after the semiconductor giant announced plans to take its Mobileye autonomous vehicle business public.

As of 2:55 p.m. ET, Intel's stock price was up nearly 4%.

So what

Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017. The Israel-based company is a leading provider of advanced driver assistance and self-driving technology. It has relationships with over 30 automakers and expects to generate revenue growth of more than 40% this year.

"Mobileye has realized accelerated growth and opportunity since joining the Intel family, nearly tripling annual chip shipments, revenue, and the number of employees since the acquisition," Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua said in a press release. "Our alignment with Intel continues to provide Mobileye with valuable technical resources and support."

Image source: Getty Images.

Intel intends to give investors a chance to own shares in Mobileye directly via an initial public offering (IPO) in mid-2022, subject to market conditions. "An IPO provides the best opportunity to build on Mobileye's track record for innovation and unlock value for shareholders," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.

Now what

Intel plans to maintain majority ownership of Mobileye following the completion of the IPO. The companies will continue to work together to develop cutting-edge automotive technologies. Intel will also integrate its Moovit mobility solutions business and its remote sensing and radar development teams into Mobileye prior to the IPO.

Looking further ahead, Intel expects semiconductors to account for roughly 20% of a premium vehicle's bill of materials by 2030. The chipmaker hopes to capture a sizable share of this potentially enormous market.

10 stocks we like better than Intel

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Intel wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.