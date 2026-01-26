Why Intel Stock Fell 5.7% Today

Key Points

Intel's Q4 report beat current targets, but its forward guidance came in well below expectations.

Intel warned it lacks manufacturing capacity to meet current demand despite operating near full capacity.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) sank on Monday, finishing down 5.7%. The drop came as the S&P 500 gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%.

The struggling chipmaker's stock is still sliding after its most recent earnings disappointed investors. While the company technically beat fourth-quarter estimates, management warned that "acute internal supply constraints" will lead to depressed sales and earnings figures in the coming months and set forward targets well short of analyst expectations. The stock dropped nearly 20% on Friday following the company's Q4 release.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Intel has a production issue

The core issue for Intel right now isn't a lack of demand; instead, the company is struggling to deliver enough product. CFO David Zinsner admitted that the company does not have the capacity to meet current demand.

This is a frustrating setback for CEO Lip-Bu Tan's vision, as it suggests that even as Intel's technology improves, its manufacturing efficiency remains a major hurdle. The company is currently operating at near-full capacity but is struggling with yields as it ramps up its most advanced fabrication.

While these are serious issues and challenges remain significant for the struggling chipmaker, I think Intel is still a solid pick for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.