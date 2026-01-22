Why Intel Stock Is Crashing in After-Hours Trading

Key Points

Intel reported fourth quarter 2025 financial results after the bell rang this afternoon.

The company provided Q1 2026 guidance, including revenue and adjusted EPS expectations.

Shares of Intel are trading at a steep earnings multiple.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

After nudging slightly higher during today's regular trading session, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is heading sharply lower in after-hours trading this afternoon. While the company reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results, management's outlook for the first quarter of 2026 is prompting bears to click the sell button on the tech stalwart.

As of 4:40 p.m., shares of Intel are down 6.7% from their closing price of $54.32 during today's regular market session.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Better-than-expected Q4 2025 results aren't outshining a disappointing Q1 2026 outlook

In addition to reporting fourth-quarter 2025 financial results, Intel provided investors with its expectations for the first quarter of 2026. Whereas the consensus among analysts is that the company will report revenue of $12.55 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05, management's expectations are more tempered. The company projects Q1 2026 revenue and adjusted EPS of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion and $0.00, respectively.

With respect to the recently completed quarter, Intel posted Q4 2025 sales of $13.7 billion -- better than the $13.39 billion that analysts had anticipated the company reporting on the top line. At the bottom of the income statement, Intel reported adjusted EPS of $0.15, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.08.

Suggesting that presumed challenges in the first quarter of 2026 will not persist through the entire year, David Zinsner, Intel's chief financial officer, stated in today's press release, "We expect our available supply to be at its lowest level in Q1 before improving in Q2 and beyond."

Is the late afternoon stock drop a sign that investors should sell Intel stock?

Shares of Intel are currently trading at 904 times trailing earnings -- a rich valuation for a well-established company. While those with lengthy investing horizons would be wise to consider a position in this tech powerhouse, others seeking a value opportunity should watch for shares to plunge further before considering a position or consider a separate investment opportunity, such as a tech exchange-traded fund (ETF) that includes Intel among its holdings.

Should you buy stock in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,340!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.