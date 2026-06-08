Why Intel Stock Bounced Back Today

Key Points

The Information reports that Google will place a big order with Intel for semiconductor chips.

Nvidia and Tesla may also soon partner with Intel.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock got caught up in an epic sell-off last week as semiconductor chip stocks lost $1 trillion in market capitalization. Intel stock, in particular, lost 13.5% by the close of the week.

Shares of what was once the world's biggest manufacturer of semiconductor chips bounced back with a vengeance this morning, however, and are up 11.5% as of 10:40 a.m. You can thank Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) for that.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Google wants Intel inside

As The Information reports this morning, Alphabet may have just placed an order for Intel to manufacture 3 million tensor processing unit (TPU) artificial intelligence chips in 2028. The rumor is not yet confirmed -- and we don't actually know how much a 3-million TPU order would be worth to Intel even if it is true -- but that's not stopping investors from buying into Intel stock today.

This isn't surprising. After all, according to StreetInsider.com, Alphabet's order may be only the start. Rumors are also floating that Intel may act as a contract manufacturer for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), building a new processor combining four Nvidia GPUs in a single unit.

And as if that weren't enough, SI also reports that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) may want to partner with, or license Intel's next-generation 14A manufacturing process to make Tesla chips at Terafab.

What's next for Intel?

Long story short, opportunities abound for Intel, and if even just one of these rumors proves true, it could help the company turnaround.

Does this make Intel stock a buy after its stock has already run up 464% this past year? Does it make Intel stock a buy even though it's unprofitable, and trading for more than 120 times next year's earnings?

I admit I have my doubts, but today's still a good day for Intel.

Should you buy stock in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 8, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intel, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.