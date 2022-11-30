Markets
Why Intel is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (INTC)

November 30, 2022 — 07:33 am EST

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a staggering $17.76B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 5.05% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Intel Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Intel Corp is $1.46/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/04/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for INTC, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

INTC+Dividend+History+Chart

