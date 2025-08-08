Why Integral Ad Science's Stock Crushed the Market on Friday

Key Points All three revenue categories for the company saw year-over-year rises in its latest reported quarter.

With that, it wasn't too hard for the company to score beats on both revenue and profitability.

The stock of digital advertising analysis company Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) enjoyed a double-digit jump on Friday. The shares rose a hearty 12%-plus following the release of second-quarter earnings after market close on Thursday. That was far more than good enough to beat the benchmark S&P 500 index, which ticked up 0.8% Friday.

A good client list

Integral's revenue rose 16% year over year during the period to slightly north of $149 million. Much of this growth came from the company's optimization services, which drew nearly $68 million for a 16% rise.

Measurement revenue also advanced, although at a more modest 8%, to $57 million. Bringing up the rear was publisher revenue, enjoying a 36% increase to over $24 million.

The improvement on the bottom line was more impressive, with net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) more than doubling to $16.4 million ($0.10 per share) from the year-ago profit of $7.7 million.

Both headline numbers were well above the consensus analyst estimates. On average, pundits tracking Integral stock were estimating the company would register a bit over $143 million on the top line and earn a GAAP profit of $0.04 per share.

We live in a world awash with advertising, and the digital segment is particularly active. There is a right time/right place quality to Integral, which has secured heavyweight clients such as social media giant Meta Platforms and ride-sharing specialist Lyft.

Topping up top-line guidance

Compounding the solid second-quarter results, Integral also increased revenue guidance for the entirety of 2025. It now believes its total top line will come in at $597 million to $605 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization are forecast to hit $208 million to $214 million.

