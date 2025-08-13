Why Integral Ad Science (IAS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Integral Ad Science (IAS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this digital advertising verification company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Integral Ad Science, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.09 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -10.0% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integral Ad Science has increased 23.59% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.34 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +47.8% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Integral Ad Science, with five estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 32.7%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Integral Ad Science earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Integral Ad Science have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 12.5% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.