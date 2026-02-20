Why Integer Holdings Stock Flew Higher on Friday

Key Points

Three pundits weighed in with bullish new takes on the medical device specialist.

This was completely understandable, as it posted solid fourth-quarter results the previous day.

Investors were eager to grab hold of Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) stock on the last trading day of the week. This was on the back of several bullish analyst moves on the company, including a recommendation upgrade. These factors lifted the medical device specialist's stock price by more than 2% on the day.

The power of the pundits

Those prognosticator adjustments came a day after Integer published its latest earnings report, in which it posted better-than-expected revenue and profitability figures.

The most impactful analyst update was the one published by Benchmark's Robert Wasserman before market open on Friday. The pundit changed his recommendation from hold to buy, setting a price target of $95 per share.

Bolstering this optimistic view, his peers Nathan Teybeck of Wells Fargo and Richard Newitter of Truist Securities raised their price targets. Although Treybeck maintained his equal weight (read: hold) recommendation, he upped his fair value assessment to $84 per share from $72. Newitter now feels Integer is worth $97 -- he previously flagged it at $95 -- and he also maintained his recommendation, in this case buy.

It wasn't hard to be more positive on Integer's prospects. The company grew sales by 5% year over year to $472 million in its fourth quarter of 2025. It also managed an impressive (22%) rise in its net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to almost $62 million.

Taking advantage of a long-term opportunity

It's not only Integer's growth that was impressive; that net margin is quite high, and the company operates in a field that should see organic expansion simply on the "graying" of the American populace (and that of other countries, while we're at it). Given that, I'd say these optimistic new takes are entirely justifiable, as is an investment into Integer's stock.

