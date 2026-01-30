Why Institutions Keep Buying Badger Meter After the Big Drop

Valuation concerns capped gains for Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock in 2025, with subsequent events sending the market into a correction that is now overextended and ready to rebound.

While valuation was a concern, the drastic 40% reduction in share price has realigned the market with reality, and the reality is good. Trading at long-term lows, the stock is now valued at less than 20X its 2030 earnings, pricing in sustained earnings growth and suggesting a 50% stock price rebound could occur in the upcoming quarters.

Badger Meter’s long-term forecasts, reaffirmed in the Q4 2025 earnings release, call for sustained high-single-digit revenue growth, annualized margin expansion, and robust free cash flow conversion. High-single-digit revenue growth and margin expansion are expected to drive a mid-teens compound annual growth rate in earnings and cash flow, with the company also forecasting free cash flow conversion of more than 100%.

Badger Meter: Free Cash Flow, Capital Returns, and Accumulating Institutions

The free cash flow conversion is a critical factor, as this mid-cap company is profitable, growing cash flow through revenue leverage and quality improvements, and capable of generating capital returns.

The capital returns are not market-beating but are reliable and expected to grow annually, with dividends running near 30% of the 2026 earnings forecast, a fortress balance sheet, and share buybacks to control the share count.

The buybacks are sufficient to offset share-based compensation and keep the diluted count declining, one of many reasons for long-term investors to get exposure.

Institutional activity highlights the value present in this profitable, dividend-paying, mid-cap growth story.

The group owns approximately 90% of the stock, bought on balance every quarter in 2025, ramped buying activity at year’s end, and has continued the bullish trend in early 2026. The takeaway is that institutions are accumulating this stock, providing a solid support base, and underpinning an outlook for price advances in upcoming quarters.

The Q4 release may not have triggered the retail market into active buying, but it did nothing to impair the capital return outlook, only strengthening it. Institutions are likely to accelerate their buying activity, given the trends.

Badger Meter Falls After Mixed Results

Badger Meter had a solid quarter with revenue growing by 7.6% to over $220 million, but falling short of the consensus estimate, leaving the market less than pumped. However, strengths were reported in utility customers and adoption of smart-water technologies, which are expected to drive growth in the upcoming year.

The company widened its operating margin by nearly 50 basis points, driving a solid bottom-line performance despite the top-line weakness. GAAP earnings grew by 10% compared to the 7.6% top-line growth, outperforming consensus by nearly 200 basis points, enabling balance sheet improvement along with increased R&D, CapEx, and capital returns.

Badger Meter’s balance sheet provides no red flags, only incentives for ownership. The company logged a slight reduction in cash and current assets, offset by increased total assets and reduced liabilities. The net result is an approximately 17.5% increase in shareholder equity and persistently low leverage. The company uses cash flow and cash on hand to fund R&D and acquisitions, has no debt, and total liabilities of roughly 0.35X the equity.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.