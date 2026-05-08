Why Innodata Stock Doubled Today (Yes, Really!)

Key Points

Innodata shares jumped over 100% after the company reported record Q1 results.

A new contract with an unnamed AI hyperscaler could generate $51 million in revenue this year.

Investors now see Innodata as an emerging AI play, pushing the stock to 77 times trailing earnings.

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Shares of Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) soared 101.3% higher on Friday morning, peaking near 11 a.m. ET. The data engineering expert backed down a bit from that extreme level, but was still up by 86% as of this writing at 2:20 p.m. ET. Innodata shareholders can thank a fantastic earnings report for this massive jump.

A classic blowout quarter

Let's start with the numbers. First-quarter sales rose 54% year over year to $90.1 million. Earnings nearly doubled over the same period, jumping from $0.22 to $0.42 per diluted share.

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The Street consensus had called for earnings near $0.23 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $72.1 million. Look up "blowout" in the dictionary, and you might just see Innodata's report instead of a standard definition.

AI is the engine behind the growth

Of course, Innodata's sudden growth spurt is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). What huge jump isn't AI-based nowadays?

The company sells data engineering services to other companies. It provides the data sets and data quality evaluation tools needed to build effective AI platforms. The company is signing many data engineering deals right now, including a massive contract with an unnamed AI hyperscaler.

"We believe these engagements could potentially generate $51 million of revenue this year," CEO Jack Abuhoff said on the earnings call. "Twelve months ago, our revenue from this customer was zero. But this year, we expect it to become our second-largest customer."

That's the kind of mega-customer attention that turns heads on Wall Street. Yesterday, Innodata was a modestly priced growth stock with unclear long-term prospects. Today, investors see an emerging AI superstar, and the stock trades at 77 times trailing earnings. Whether that premium valuation holds will depend on Innodata's ability to convert these new AI contracts into sustained revenue growth.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.