Why INmune Bio Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) said it will host a conference call on June 30 to present top line data from the Phase 2 MINDFuL trial in early Alzheimer's Disease. Shares of INmune Bio are up 72% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The MINDFuL study investigates XPro in patients with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's disease with brain inflammation. The primary endpoint in the MINDFuL trial is change from baseline in cognitive scores measured with the Early and Mild Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite or EMACC. In April, the company said preliminary analyses of blinded data at baseline showed enrollment of a well-characterized cohort of patients with Early AD and biomarker confirmed inflammation indicative of immune system dysfunction.

