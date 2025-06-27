BioTech
INMB

Why INmune Bio Is Rising In Pre-market?

June 27, 2025 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) said it will host a conference call on June 30 to present top line data from the Phase 2 MINDFuL trial in early Alzheimer's Disease. Shares of INmune Bio are up 72% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The MINDFuL study investigates XPro in patients with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's disease with brain inflammation. The primary endpoint in the MINDFuL trial is change from baseline in cognitive scores measured with the Early and Mild Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite or EMACC. In April, the company said preliminary analyses of blinded data at baseline showed enrollment of a well-characterized cohort of patients with Early AD and biomarker confirmed inflammation indicative of immune system dysfunction.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.