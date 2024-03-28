Why InMode (INMD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

InMode (INMD) closed at $21.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of cosmetic surgery devices had lost 2.21% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of InMode in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating a 1.92% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $104.3 million, indicating a 1.67% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.56 per share and a revenue of $500.8 million, indicating changes of -0.39% and +1.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for InMode. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. InMode presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, InMode is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.56 for its industry.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

InMode Ltd. (INMD)

