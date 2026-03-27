Why Is Ingevity (NGVT) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ingevity (NGVT). Shares have added about 1.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ingevity due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Ingevity Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Ingevity Reports Losses in Q4, Missing Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Ingevity recorded a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of $84.6 million, or a loss of $2.37 per share. This compared unfavorably with an income of $16.6 million or 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings (from continuing operations) in the quarter were 58 cents per share, down from 95 cents a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents per share.

Revenues from continuing operations fell 3% year over year to $255.1 million in the quarter. This decline was due to lower sales in Advanced Polymer Technologies and Performance Materials.

Segmental Review

The Performance Chemicals division generated revenues of $67.4 million in the reported quarter, up around 6.5% year over year. Industrial Specialties’ product line was excluded. Road Technologies saw a volume growth, driven by an extended paving season. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the segment declined to a negative $1.2 million as a result of competitive pricing pressure in Road Markings.

Revenues in the Performance Materials unit fell around 3% year over year to $151.2 million. This was a result of lower sales in North America from supply chain disruptions in the auto industry. Segment EBITDA was $78 million, down 4.5% year over year, impacted by lower global auto production driven by tariff uncertainty and supply chain challenges.

Sales in the Advanced Polymer Technologies segment were down 17% to $36.5 million due to dampened demand. Segment EBITDA was $5.5 million, down 21% due to lower volumes.

Financials

The fourth-quarter operating cash flow was $97.1 million, with free cash flow of $73.5 million. There were share repurchases of $31 million during the quarter, leaving $297 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization. Net leverage improved to 2.6x from the previous quarter’s 2.7x.

Outlook

Ingevity expects full-year 2026 sales between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is between $380 million and $400 million, with adjusted EPS between $4.80 to $5.20. The company expects free cash flow between $225 million and $250 million in 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ingevity has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Ingevity has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ingevity belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Celanese (CE), has gained 25.3% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Celanese reported revenues of $2.2 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -7%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares with $1.45 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Celanese is expected to post earnings of $0.81 per share, indicating a change of +42.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.2% over the last 30 days.

Celanese has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.