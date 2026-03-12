Why Informa TechTarget Stock Jumped 24% Thursday Morning

Key Points

Informa TechTarget beat analyst expectations for adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2025.

The stock is still down sharply since the merger closed in December 2024.

The stock looks cheap at 0.5x book value and 19x free cash flow.

Shares of Informa TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) soared as much as 24.4% higher on Thursday morning, boosted by a robust earnings report. The stock cooled after lunch but was still 10.5% higher at 3 p.m. ET.

A modest beat on modest expectations

Your average Wall Street analyst didn't have high hopes for Q4 2025. The revenue target was set at $140.9 million, about 3% above the combined sales of TechTarget and Informa in the year-ago period. Given the merger's complexity, analysts looked at adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) instead of standard earnings. The consensus analyst projection for EBITDA was $0.54 per share.

Informa TechTarget's actual EBITDA landed at $0.58 per share, based on revenues of $140.7 million. So the company fell slightly short of the Street's top-line target, but delivered strong (albeit heavily adjusted) profits.

What Informa TechTarget is building

TechTarget merged with Informa's digital businesses in December 2024 to form Informa TechTarget, creating a one-stop shop for B2B tech marketing. The company has combined market intelligence brands Canalys, ESG, and Wards under the new name Omnia, together with a customer-friendly service portal.

Informa TechTarget is also rolling out conversational AI tools and automating its operations. Management frames it as enhancing analyst capabilities rather than replacing headcount.

Investors didn't exactly celebrate the deal in 2025. The stock is down 83% fromitsemergerscloseg on Dec. 6, 2024. But it's encouraging to see solid business results amid the heavy goodwill adjustments and other deal-related costs.

I can't promise that Informa TechTarget's stock will continue today's muscular uptick. However, it's worth a look as the merger effects start rolling off in year-to-year comparisons, while the new AI operations and the consolidated Omnia brand start to pay dividends. Meanwhile, the stock looks affordable at 0.5x book value and 19x free cash flow.

