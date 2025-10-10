Why Impinj Stock Was Gliding Higher This Week

Key Points

The IoT components maker received good marks from two analysts.

Both recommend its stock as a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Impinj ›

The target of not just one but two bullish analyst notes in a matter of days, Impinj (NASDAQ: PI)'s stock was a success story this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, its shares had risen in value by 11% week to date as of late Thursday evening.

Impressed by the IoT star

The first of the two analyses evaluating Impinj -- which makes radio frequency identification (RFID) components, and was one of the companies responsible for the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) industry -- was published on Monday. This was an update from Cantor Fitzgerald's Troy Jensen detailing a significant price target raise.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Jensen lifted his fair value assessment on Impinj stock to $217 per share, well above his previous level of $158. It probably goes without saying that he's positive on the stock, as he maintained his overweight (read: buy) recommendation.

Bullish analyst note No. 2 came the following day from Barclays' Guy Hardwick, who initiated coverage of Impinj's shares. Like Jensen he believes the stock is a buy, and he set a price target of $200.

The takes from two bulls

According to reports, both analysts believe Impinj is very well positioned to benefit from the robust takeup of Internet of Things functionalities -- for which its technology is crucial. Jensen felt compelled to raise his full-year 2025 and 2026 estimates for both revenue and profitability. Hardwick believes Impinj's role in the broader IoT sphere will only become more prominent and essential.

Should you invest $1,000 in Impinj right now?

Before you buy stock in Impinj, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Impinj wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,835!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,081% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.