Why Impinj Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points Impinj stock soared more than 34% after beating analyst expectations in its Q2 earnings report.

Revenue and earnings both topped guidance, even though year-over-year sales declined.

Impinj's technology is finding new uses, fueling optimism about future growth.

10 stocks we like better than Impinj ›

Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) skyrocketed on Thursday, peaking at a 34.5% gain just after 1 p.m. ET. The maker of chips and systems for RAIN RFID item-tracking systems posted second-quarter results on Wednesday evening, stumping analysts on both the top and bottom lines.

Impinj's Q2 2025 by the numbers

The report wasn't perfect. Revenues fell 4.5% year over year to $97.9 million, and adjusted earnings dropped from $0.83 to $0.80 per diluted share. However, your average analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.71 per share on revenues in the neighborhood of $93.8 million. The reported results also exceeded the top end of management's guidance ranges across the board.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Impinj's latest products play well together

Impinj saw strong demand for every product category, from signal readers and data management gateways to RFID endpoint tags. Clients are finding new use cases for Impinj's item-tracking solutions, and the recently released next-generation readers and endpoints are inspiring stronger demand for each other. That's a classic synergy between two groundbreaking products that work especially well together.

Looking ahead, Impinj's management expects continued revenue growth in the third quarter, though bottom-line targets were modest due to the unpredictable economy. Impinj has a history of setting low targets and then beating them easily, and this is probably another example of that underpromising approach.

After Thursday's jump, Impinj's stock stands 158% above the 52-week lows it reached in April. It's also priced 34% below October's all-time highs. The stock isn't cheap, and the business growth has been choppy recently, so I'm not exactly a buyer at this point. Still, Impinj's item-tracking technology looks more useful every year, and I'm keeping a close eye on this company. I might pounce on this volatile stock in the next price dip.

Should you invest $1,000 in Impinj right now?

Before you buy stock in Impinj, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Impinj wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.