Why Impinj Stock Plunged Today

April 27, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by Jeremy Bowman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) were tumbling today after the maker of RFID chips offered disappointing guidance in its first-quarter earnings report last night.

As of 9:57 a.m. ET, the stock was down 30.7%.

So what

Impinj, which makes RAIN RFID (radio frequency ID) tags for retailers, logistics companies, and other businesses that need to track their inventory, posted solid top-line growth in the first quarter. Revenue soared 62% to $85.9 million, which beat estimates for $83.6 million.

Gross margin in the quarter fell from 54.1% to 50.7%, but overall profitability improved. The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $8.6 million, and adjusted earnings per share jumped from $0.09 to $0.30, but that was still below consensus estimates for $0.33.

CEO Chris Diorio said, "Our first-quarter results were solid, with record revenue and a very strong multi-quarter endpoint IC backlog. With confidence in our platform solutions and the secular market growth, we are well positioned to capitalize on our opportunity."

Now what

Second-quarter guidance seemed to be the sticking point for investors. Management forecast revenue of $84 million to $87 million, up 43% from the prior-year period, but below the consensus at $88.3 million.

Its bottom-line forecast also missed the mark; Impinj called for adjusted EPS of $0.28-$0.33, up from $0.11 in the quarter a year ago, but below analysts' expectations at $0.41.

The disappointing guidance seems to reflect a delay in some deployments, and investors should be encouraged by commentary about its backlog. However, the stock is expensive, and high-priced stocks tend to get punished by the market whenever management's forecast falls short.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

