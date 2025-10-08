Why Immuron Is Rising In Pre-market?

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Immuron (IMRN) has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA for clinical development of IMM-529. The company is proposing the development of IMM-529 for treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection and prevention of recurrent CDI.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial for IMM-529 in individuals with Clostridioides difficile infection during the first half of 2026. IMM-529 specifically targets Toxin B, the spores, and the surface layer proteins of the vegetative cells.

Shares of Immuron are up 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

