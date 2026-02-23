Why ImmunityBio Stock Is Soaring Again Today

Key Points

ImmunityBio's sales grew 700% in 2025, with fourth-quarter revenue rising 20% quarter over quarter.

These excellent results extend an incredible run of good news for the up-and-coming biotech stock.

While it offers immense potential, ImmunityBio is now worth $10 billion, and will undoubtedly be a volatile ride for investors.

Shares of cancer immunotherapy specialist ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) are up 16% as of noon ET on Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. The company's leading immunotherapy (and main sales generator), Anktiva, grew sales by 700% in 2025, and delivered 20% quarter-over-quarter growth in Q4. While earnings per share remained negative at $0.06 in Q4, it was the third straight quarter of profitability improvement as Anktiva rapidly expands. Following today's rise on ImmunityBio's solid earnings, the stock has already roughly quintupled in 2026 as it continues to reel off positive news.

ImmunityBio's incredible 2026

Through its Cancer BioShield platform and Anktiva biologic product, ImmunityBio stimulates natural killer cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells, helping patients fight a growing number of cancers and diseases. While the bulk of ImmunityBio's business currently comes from U.S. sales of Anktiva, a treatment for bladder cancer cases that did not respond to the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, the company is rapidly expanding.

So far in 2026, ImmunityBio:

launched Anktiva in Saudi Arabia to treat bladder cancer and lung cancer, demonstrating success with a new indication

opened an Irish subsidiary to support launching Anktiva across 33 countries in Europe, after receiving approval from the European Commission for BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer

delivered excellent efficacy and safety results for a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) clinical study, further expanding the company's reach

continues clinical trials for glioblastoma, sepsis, NHL, and the treatment of lymphopenia

Ultimately, things look great for ImmunityBio right now. Its main indication is seeing stellar growth, the company is diversifying quickly across new use cases and geographies, and its pipeline looks promising. That said, investors need to keep in mind that ImmunityBio has a $10 billion market cap and has yet to generate tangible profits due to its young age, so it will likely remain a volatile ride for investors. This investment is outside my risk tolerance, but if biotech-savvy investors really like ImmunityBio's promise, I'd only recommend making tiny purchases over time rather than a sizable investment in the nascent growth stock at once -- especially after this run.

