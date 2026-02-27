Why I'm Still Not Buying Snowflake Stock

Key Points

Snowflake's product revenue rose 30% year over year in fiscal Q4.

Management guided for product revenue growth of 27% in fiscal 2027, implying only a modest slowdown.

Even with its top-line momentum, the AI data cloud company continues to lose money on a GAAP basis.

10 stocks we like better than Snowflake ›

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) just posted another strong quarter. Product revenue climbed 30% year over year to $1.23 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter (ended Jan. 31, 2026), and remaining performance obligations (RPO) impressively rose 42% to $9.77 billion.

But I'm still not buying the stock here.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Yes, Snowflake's top-line growth is impressive. But there are two problems: Snowflake's substantial net losses and valuation. Given the stock's high price tag today, the bull case still relies on a future profitability inflection that just isn't materializing.

Snowflake is executing, and guidance is solid

Snowflake's fiscal fourth quarter definitely featured some factors that bolstered the bull case for the growth stock. The AI data cloud company's net revenue retention was 125% -- and management said Snowflake ended the year with 733 customers generating more than $1 million in trailing-12-month product revenue -- up 27% year over year. It also added 740 net new customers in the quarter -- up 40% year over year.

Additionally, the company's results highlight an acceleration in product revenue growth. Snowflake's year-over-year product revenue growth rate of 30% in fiscal Q4 was up from 29% growth in fiscal Q3. And its acceleration in RPO growth of 42% was even more pronounced; the company's fiscal Q3 RPO increased 37% year over year.

This inflection in the company's growth profile reflects Snowflake's positioning as an AI beneficiary, Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy explained in the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release.

"This past year has been transformative for every business, as the promise of AI became real, and Snowflake sits at the center of the enterprise AI revolution," Ramaswamy said.

He continued:

For over a decade, we've built the foundation that makes AI safe and scalable -- a single source of truth, cross-cloud interoperability, and enterprise-grade governance. Now, we're activating world-class agentic capabilities on top of that platform.

And management expects more strong growth going forward. Snowflake guided fiscal 2027 product revenue to $5.66 billion, implying 27% year-over-year growth. And for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, specifically, it guided for product revenue of $1.262 billion to $1.267 billion, also implying 27% growth.

Where are the profits?

The problem? Snowflake is still not profitable on a GAAP basis, and the losses are not small.

In fiscal Q4, the company reported a GAAP operating loss of $318 million. For the full fiscal year, it reported a GAAP net loss attributable to Snowflake of about $1.33 billion -- significant for a company with full-year revenue of just $4.7 billion.

This gap between a strong top-line story and a still-negative GAAP bottom line is the main reason I'm remaining cautious. I might reconsider this view if the stock were trading at a much cheaper valuation. But Snowflake currently commands a market capitalization of about $57 billion, giving the stock a price-to-sales ratio of about 12. A valuation like this implies that Snowflake will not only reach profitability soon but also deliver substantial profits at some point. Yet Snowflake's fiscal 2026 net loss of $1.33 billion was actually worse than its fiscal 2025 net loss of $1.29 billion.

Ultimately, Snowflake is a great business. And it arguably needs to invest aggressively to succeed in the intensely competitive data cloud space it operates in -- so you can't fault management for doing so. Further, its latest quarter supports the idea that the platform is becoming more central as companies modernize data stacks and deploy AI tools. And its demand signals -- from accelerating product revenue growth to RPO -- are impressive.

Still, I'm not buying Snowflake stock here. Given its persistent losses in an intensely competitive space and its steep valuation, I just think there are better investments to consider. With Snowflake stock, I'll remain on the sidelines for now.

Should you buy stock in Snowflake right now?

Before you buy stock in Snowflake, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Snowflake wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.