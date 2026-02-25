Why I'm Not Buying Nvidia Stock

Key Points

Nvidia's revenue growth accelerated in fiscal Q3, and management guided for an exceptionally strong fiscal Q4.

The AI chip company's data center revenue soared in fiscal Q3.

Too much optimism may be priced into the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) head into one of the market's biggest events of the quarter when the AI chip leader reports fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Given the company's incredible $4.7 trillion market capitalization as of this writing, you can bet that many investors will be watching -- and the news from the company may be enough to move both its own stock and the broader indexes.

Nvidia's underlying business performance recently has been nothing short of astounding, with the most recent quarter showing revenue growth accelerating again -- on top of already extremely high growth rates. The harder part, however, is the stock. At today's price, the market expects near perfection from the AI (artificial intelligence) chipmaker.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's a closer look at why I'm staying on the sidelines going into Nvidia's earnings update this week.

Business momentum is still exceptional

Nvidia's fiscal third-quarter update (ended Oct. 26, 2025) showed why investors remain upbeat about AI infrastructure spending. Revenue in the period rose 62% year over year to $57.0 billion -- an acceleration from 56% growth in fiscal Q2.

That strength is still centered in the data center segment. Nvidia's data center revenue rose 66% year over year to $51.2 billion in fiscal Q3 -- up from $41.1 billion in fiscal Q2.

Profitability has held up well, too, even as the business scales rapidly. Nvidia's GAAP gross margin was 73.4% in fiscal Q3, up sequentially but down from 74.6% a year earlier.

Orders for Nvidia's products have been surreal.

"Demand for AI infrastructure continues to exceed our expectations," said Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress in the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings call. "The clouds are sold out, and our GPU installed base, both new and previous generations, including Blackwell, Hopper, and Ampere, is fully utilized."



Looking ahead, Nvidia guided for fiscal Q4 revenue of about $65.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. Against revenue of $39.3 billion in fiscal Q4 of last year, the midpoint implies about 65.4% year-over-year growth.

I need a great entry point, not a good one

The problem for me is that the stock price already prices in a long runway of elevated growth rates. Highlighting its premium valuation, Nvidia currently trades at roughly 48 times earnings.

While Nvidia's current growth profile does a good job of justifying a valuation multiple like this, there's valuation risk if growth rates decline or if Nvidia's pricing power erodes over time. And given the fast-changing, cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, I prefer to wait for a significant margin of safety before buying a stock. Specifically, for a tech stock like Nvidia, I want to be able to forecast a scenario in which the stock could earn a 15% annual return over the long haul from its current price before buying. At Nvidia's current valuation, I just can't make that math work.

In short, I don't believe there is enough margin of safety for me to personally buy the stock today. From its current valuation, Nvidia can keep growing and still deliver only ordinary returns if the valuation multiple compresses as growth normalizes.

But for investors who believe we are in the early innings of the AI boom and that Nvidia's competitive advantages can endure for the long haul, it may make sense to start a small position in the stock. Sizing, however, is key. Given Nvidia stock's valuation risk, it could be a bumpy ride.

I can like the business and still pass on the stock. And that's exactly what I'm doing -- at least for now. Unless the post-earnings move falls significantly, I'll likely continue staying on the sidelines, deploying my capital elsewhere.

To be clear: This isn't a prediction that the stock will move lower following Nvidia's earnings report. I have no idea what the stock will do. Regardless of what it does, I feel like I need a better price relative to the fundamentals, so there's no reason for me to buy now and hope the stock goes up when the company reports earnings.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.