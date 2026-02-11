Why I'm Not Buying the Dip in Shopify Stock

Key Points

Shares of Shopify are down 26% year to date.

The e-commerce specialist's revenue rose 31% year over year during Q4.

The company announced a $2 billion share repurchase program.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify ›

E-commerce specialist Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) saw its shares take a hit on Wednesday following its latest earnings report. While revenue for its fourth quarter came in ahead of analysts' consensus forecast for the period, it marked a deceleration from its Q3 growth rate. During a period when many investors are expecting accelerated growth as companies integrate AI (artificial intelligence) into their businesses, the market may have been hoping for stronger growth than Wall Street analysts were.

But some investors may be wondering whether the tech stock's 6.7% decline on Wednesday went too far, potentially creating a buying opportunity. After all, it adds to an already difficult year for the growth stock. Unfortunately, I think shares remain overvalued, even after a more than 26% decline already in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's a closer look at why I'm not buying the dip in Shopify's stock price.

Strong fourth-quarter results

Just because I don't like the stock doesn't mean I can't like the business. And Shopify's fourth-quarter results continued to show a company firing on all cylinders.

Shopify's fourth-quarter revenue grew at an explosive rate, climbing 31% year over year. Additionally, its bottom-line performance was impressive. Net income, when excluding the impact of equity investments, rose about 30% year over year during the period.

And free cash flow, which represents its cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, remains a strength for Shopify. The company's free cash flow rose 17% year over year to $715 million. That translated into an impressive 19% free cash flow margin. And on a full-year basis, Shopify's free cash flow rose 26% year over year to more than $2 billion.

With strong free cash flow and no debt on its balance sheet, Shopify launched a massive share repurchase program, authorizing up to $2 billion to buy back its own stock.

"We are launching this share repurchase program from a position of financial and operating strength," said Shopify chief financial officer Jeff Hoffmeister in the company's earnings release, "as clearly demonstrated by the results we announced today."

Throughout the company'searnings call management emphasized how AI is enhancing its business. And the company provided some encouraging numbers, too. Shopify president Harley Finkelstein said during the company's fourth-quarterearnings callthat, since January 2025, orders on its platform from AI search have increased 15-fold. Of course, Finkelstein clarified that this is off a small base, but "that's still a really big jump in 12 months."

The company is also using AI to automate workflows and tasks for merchants, ushering in an era that Shopify calls agentic commerce.

A frothy valuation

With such impressive momentum in its underlying business, why am I still refraining from buying the dip in the growth stock's share price?

The main reason is valuation.

As of this writing, Shopify has a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the sixties. With a forward price-to-earnings ratio measuring a stock's valuation by looking at its price as a multiple of analysts' consensus forecast for earnings per share over the next 12 months, this is a good metric for evaluating a fast-growing company like Shopify.

But does Shopify really deserve a forward price-to-earnings ratio this high? I don't think so. To justify this valuation, Shopify would need to deliver exceptionally strong earnings-per-share growth for years to come. Being more specific, Shopify would likely need to grow its earnings per share at an average compound annual growth rate in the twenties or higher for the next decade to live up to this valuation. In other words, I think the valuation is a bit euphoric, leaving almost no room for any detours or slip-ups.

Further, with Shopify's top-line growth rate actually decelerating in Q4 compared to Q3, when revenue rose 32% year over year, it begs the question: Are AI commerce experiences simply cannibalizing traditional e-commerce channels, or will the era of agentic AI be incremental for Shopify?

With that said, even if AI helps Shopify gain more market share than it would without it, I think the current valuation already prices this in, so I'm not buying the stock today.

Should you buy stock in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.