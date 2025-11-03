Why Idexx Laboratories Stock Surged by Almost 15% Today

Key Points

It notched a beat-and-raise third quarter.

It cited innovation and increased customer take-up as reasons for the solid growth it posted during the frame.

Animal healthcare diagnostics specialist Idexx Laboratories' (NASDAQ: IDXX) stock was an unquestionably healthy investment on Monday. Market players flocked to the company's shares following the release of a fresh set of quarterly earnings. Idexx closed the day nearly 15% higher in value, crushing the 0.2% gain of the S&P 500 index.

Throwing investors a tasty treat

Idexx published its third-quarter figures well before market open that day. The company divulged that its revenue was almost $1.11 billion, up a sturdy 13% from the same period of 2024. Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose more sharply, growing by 18% to $274.6 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) per-share basis, net income rose 15% to $3.22.

The two numbers were sufficiently high to beat the average analyst estimates. The consensus pundit projection for revenue was $1.07 billion, and that for adjusted profitability was $3.14 per share.

In its earnings release, Idexx CEO Jay Mazelsky said the company "made exceptional progress on our innovation-driven growth strategy with strong execution and global customer adoption."

Guidance raised for two key fundamentals

Management clearly believes this will keep the growth engine running, as it raised guidance for both revenue and net income.

For full-year 2025, Idexx now believes it will earn $4.27 billion to $4.3 billion in revenue, and earnings per share (EPS) of $12.81 to $13.01. The bottoms of both of those ranges top the average analyst estimates; for revenue this is under $4.24 billion, and for EPS it's $12.63.

