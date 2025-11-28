Why Is Idex (IEX) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Idex (IEX). Shares have added about 2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Idex due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for IDEX Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

IDEX Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Year Over Year

IDEX’s third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93. The bottom line increased 7% on a year-over-year basis. Management projected adjusted earnings to be in the band of $1.90-$1.95 per share in the quarter.

Revenue Details

IDEX’s net sales of $879 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $858.3 million. The top line increased 10% year over year. Organic sales increased 5% year over year. While acquisitions/divestitures had a positive impact on sales of 4%, foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1% on sales.



It reports net sales under three business segments, the results of which are discussed below:



Net sales from the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment totaled $317.1 million, up 5% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $297.3 million. Organic sales increased 4% year over year. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1% on sales.



Net sales from the Health & Science Technologies segment totaled $381.0 million, up 22% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $363.9 million. Organic sales increased 10% year over year. Acquisitions/divestitures and foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 11% and 1%, respectively, on sales.



Net sales from the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment totaled $181.9 million, which decreased 3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $195.1 million. Organic sales decreased 5% on a year-over-year basis, while foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of 2% on sales.

IDEX’s Margin Profile

IDEX’s cost of sales increased 9.9% year over year to $488.1 million. The adjusted gross profit was $391.2 million, up 9.9% year over year. The adjusted gross margin was 44.5% compared with 44.6% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11.9% year over year to $204.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $239.8 million, up 11.9% from the year-ago quarter figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased 40 bps year over year to 27.3%.



The operating income was $185.8 million, up 10.6% year over year. The operating margin was 21.1%, up 10 bps year over year. Interest expenses (net) increased 60.2% year over year to $16.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow of IDEX

While exiting the third quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents were $593.8 million compared with $620.8 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2024. Long-term borrowings (net) were $1.90 billion compared with $1.86 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2024.



In the first nine months of 2025, IDEX generated net cash of $470.9 million from operating activities, down 5% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditures were $43.9 million compared with $49.6 million in the first nine months of 2024. In the same period, free cash flow was $427.0 million, down 4.2% year over year.



IDEX paid out dividends totaling $159.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, up 4.2% year over year.

IDEX’s Outlook

For 2025, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the range of $7.86 - $7.91 per share compared with $7.85 - $7.95 expected earlier. It reported adjusted earnings of $7.89 per share in 2024. On a GAAP basis, earnings are predicted to be in the band of $6.35-$6.40 per share.



Organic sales are predicted to increase approximately 1%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Idex has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Idex has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Idex belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Another stock from the same industry, Graco Inc. (GGG), has gained 2.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Graco reported revenues of $543.36 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.7%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares with $0.71 a year ago.

Graco is expected to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +20.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.3%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Graco. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.