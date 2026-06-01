Why IBM Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Nvidia just named IBM as a key partner across system building, cloud services, and secure AI storage infrastructure.

IBM Cloud will offer Vera Rubin instances with Nvidia's confidential computing features and Power Systems servers may integrate Vera Rubin accelerators for on-site enterprise AI.

This positions IBM's hybrid cloud strategy at the center of the agentic AI buildout, spanning cloud instances and on-prem hardware.

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Good old International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is on the move again. Big Blue's stock is up by 9.1% as of 10:55 a.m. ET, setting a fresh all-time high.

IBM got a push from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the weekend, as the AI chip designer rolled out its Vera Rubin AI accelerators designed to power agentic AI factories. IBM was named as a partner across system building, cloud services, and secure AI storage infrastructure.

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IBM's three-way Nvidia play

Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform is designed for agentic AI workloads, where a single prompt can trigger autonomous multi-step reasoning, data retrieval, and actions.

IBM will participate in this build-out through three channels:

IBM Cloud will offer Vera Rubin instances with Nvidia's confidential computing features for secure AI processing.

Power Systems servers may integrate Vera Rubin accelerators for on-site enterprise AI deployments.

IBM's storage business (FlashSystem, Storage Scale) will build on Nvidia's BlueField-4 STX architecture, which provides hardware-level security for AI data access.

It's a triple-header of AI relevance for a company that sometimes struggles to escape its mainframe-and-consulting reputation. Vera Rubin chips probably won't be seen in System z mainframes any time soon, since the 17th generation rolled out last summer with IBM's own AI accelerators inside. With a 3-year update schedule, the next generation isn't due until 2028.

What IBM shareholders should watch

IBM has been trying to convince investors it belongs in the AI conversation for years now. Today, Nvidia handed Big Blue some AI credibility on a silver platter.

When Nvidia says that partners like IBM are building the future, from the ultra-visible stage of the Computex Taiwan conference, that's a credibility boost money can't buy. Well, technically Big Blue is paying for it through partnership economics, but the bullish optics are free.

The direct revenue impact depends on customer adoption timelines. Vera Rubin production shipments begin this fall, with BlueField-4 STX platforms expected in the second half of 2026.

Investors should watch IBM's cloud and infrastructure segments in upcoming earnings reports for early signs of Nvidia-related demand.

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Anders Bylund has positions in International Business Machines and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.