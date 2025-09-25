Why IBM Stock Popped Today

Key Points The company's quantum technology was put through its paces by a global bank.

It notably improved the prediction capabilities of a bond trading system.

10 stocks we like better than International Business Machines ›

Quantum computing is a hot area of the tech field these days, and thanks to that, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) stock was popular on Thursday.

A convincing demonstration of its prowess in this technology wowed investors, who collectively pushed the company's share price up by over 5% that day. Speaking of convincing, that performance crushed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC); this slid by 0.5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Quantum leap

The demonstrator was global bank HSBC. Before market open, the company announced it successfully ran a trial of algorithmic bond trading analysis, using a combination of traditional and quantum computing resources. IBM team members handled the technical aspects of the test.

HSBC said that the trial indicated that this combination delivered as much as a 34% improvement over classical prediction techniques in predicting key information about a bond trade -- specifically, how high the possibility was that it would be filled at a quoted price.

In HSBC's press release on the trial, the bank quoted vice president of IBM's quantum unit Jay Gambetta as saying that it "shows what becomes possible when deep domain expertise is integrated with cutting-edge algorithm research, and the strengths of classical approaches are combined with the rich computational space offered by quantum computers."

Clients with deep pockets

It was clever of IBM to get involved in HSBC's effort to ramp up the technological foundation of an important securities trading activity. The tech company has clearly demonstrated that it can be a go-to partner for such well-capitalized clients, in a hotly competitive field where the stakes are high.

IBM isn't necessarily a top choice for investors seeking to capitalize on quantum computing, but perhaps this piece of news will help move that needle.

Should you invest $1,000 in International Business Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in International Business Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and International Business Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,280!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,802!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.