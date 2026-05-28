Why IBM Stock Jumped 5.3% This Morning

Key Points

IBM plans to invest over $10 billion in quantum computing over the next five years, targeting a fault-tolerant system by 2029.

Meanwhile, Project Lightwell commits $5 billion and 20,000 engineers to securing open source software at enterprise scale.

Both initiatives position IBM as the trusted enterprise layer between cutting-edge tech and corporate risk tolerance.

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Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) surged as much as 5.3% higher on Thursday morning, peaking around 10 a.m. ET. Two hours later, Big Blue's stock is up by 4%, adding $10.0 billion to the tech stock's market value.

The company is making significant investments in quantum computing and open-source software. The quantum news did most of the market-moving work today, but I'm honestly just as excited about the software news.

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IBM puts $15 billion where its mouth is

In a financial filing, IBM laid out a five-year plan for quantum computing investments. The company will deploy "more than $10 billion" in several parts of the quantum ecosystem, ranging from research efforts to buyouts. The core goal is to build "the first large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer" before the calendar turns to 2030.

Meanwhile, IBM and its Red Hat subsidiary just launched Project Lightwell, a $5 billion initiative that pairs over 20,000 engineers with AI to secure the open source software supply chain. Lightwell provides companies with a central clearinghouse to find, test, and fix vulnerabilities in open-source code. Open-source software rarely sees billion-dollar budget boosts, but Lightwell's security support could mark a new era of interest and innovation in this space.

Why these announcements feel different

I've been covering IBM for years, and "Big Blue makes big bet" headlines come and go. But these two announcements feel different.

Quantum computing has been IBM's patient long game for decades. Now there's a $10 billion price tag and a 2029 deadline attached. It's not just a research project anymore. Meanwhile, Project Lightwell tackles a problem most investors don't think about until something breaks.

Open-source code is everywhere, and Red Hat has always been a central player. Securing it has been nobody's job in particular. IBM just raised its hand. I'm not ready to call this a reinvention, but it's the clearest strategic vision I've seen from Armonk in a while.

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Anders Bylund has positions in International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.