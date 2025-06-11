Why Is IBM Racing to Build a Quantum Computer

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU, published by Hedder.

IBM this week laid out one of the most ambitious roadmaps in computing, declaring it plans to have a practical, error-corrected quantum computer online by 2029. The announcement signals a critical phase in the race to build a machine that operates on the bizarre principles of quantum mechanics, a technology that promises to solve problems far beyond the reach of even the most powerful AI supercomputers being built today. While the AI boom is fueling a multitrillion-dollar buildout of silicon-based data centers, the quiet but intense race for the next computing paradigm is well underway.

Why is a new type of computer needed?

The artificial intelligence revolution is running on an unprecedented amount of computing power. Global data center infrastructure may require nearly $7 trillion in investment by 2030 to keep pace with AI demand, which is straining power grids and water supplies. This demand is primarily met by graphics processing units (GPUs) from companies like Nvidia, which excel at the parallel processing needed to train and run large language models.

However, even these powerful systems have their limits. They struggle with a specific class of problems, particularly complex optimization and simulation tasks found in areas like drug discovery, material science, and advanced financial modeling. These are problems where the number of possible variables is so astronomically large that a classical computer, which checks possibilities one by one (albeit very quickly), would take millennia to find a solution. This is where quantum computing comes in.

How are quantum computers different?

Instead of using bits that are either a 0 or a 1, quantum computers use "qubits." Thanks to quantum phenomena like superposition and entanglement, a qubit can represent a combination of 0 and 1 simultaneously. This allows a quantum computer to explore a vast number of possibilities at once, making it uniquely suited for solving the complex optimization and simulation problems that are intractable for today's machines. A practical quantum computer wouldn't replace your laptop for writing emails; it would be a specialized accelerator for tackling humanity's most complex scientific and logistical challenges.

What has been the biggest hurdle for quantum computing?

The primary obstacle has been the sheer instability of qubits. They are incredibly fragile and prone to "noise"—interference from their environment—which creates a high rate of errors. To date, most of a quantum computer's power has been dedicated to correcting its own mistakes. A machine might have thousands of "physical" qubits, but only a handful of useful, error-corrected "logical" qubits left over to perform actual calculations. This has kept quantum computing largely confined to research labs.

IBM's announcement signals a potential breakthrough on this front. The company claims it has shifted its approach, devising a new error-correction method designed around chips that are practical to build, rather than the other way around. This reframes the quest for a quantum computer from a battle against the laws of physics to a massive, but achievable, engineering project.

Who is in the race for quantum supremacy?

IBM is far from alone in this high-stakes competition. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are all investing heavily in their own quantum research programs, each pursuing different physical approaches to building stable qubits.

Google famously claimed to have achieved "quantum supremacy" in 2019 with its Sycamore processor, demonstrating it could perform a specific calculation faster than the world's best supercomputer.

Microsoft is pursuing a particularly challenging but potentially more stable approach with "topological" qubits.

A host of well-funded startups are also tackling the problem, attracting hundreds of millions in capital.

While the current AI boom is built on the foundation laid by semiconductor leaders like TSMC, ASML, and Nvidia, the race for quantum dominance represents a parallel, long-term bet on what comes next. The company that successfully builds and commercializes the first practical, large-scale quantum computer will not just have a faster machine; it will hold the keys to an entirely new era of computation.

