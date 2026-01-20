Markets
IAG

Why Iamgold Stock Surged Today

January 20, 2026 — 07:31 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) popped on Tuesday after the gold producer announced preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and a bullish forecast for the coming year.

By the close of trading, Iamgold's stock price was up more than 15%.

Gold bars are stacked in a rising, stair-step manner.

Image source: Getty Images.

Iamgold's mining operations are performing well

Iamgold produced 765,900 ounces of gold in 2025, driven by record quarterly production at all its major mining sites.

The company's Essakane, Côté, and Westwood operations produced 117,300, 87,200, and 37,900 attributable ounces in the fourth quarter.

The record production comes at an opportune time. Gold prices climbed above $4,700 per ounce on Tuesday. Many investors view the precious metal as a defensive store of value, particularly during times of geopolitical turmoil.

Iamgold, in turn, expects to deliver record revenue when it reports its finalized financial results on Feb. 17.

2026 should be another lucrative year

Management forecasts attributable gold production of 720,000 to 820,000 ounces in 2026, with cash costs, including royalties, of $1,425 to $1,575 per ounce sold.

"Turning the page to 2026, it is going to be a very exciting year for IAMGOLD as we continue to build on the momentum at Cote, Westwood, and Essakane," CEO Renaud Adams said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

