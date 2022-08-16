Markets
NVDA

Why I Own Nvidia (NVDA)

Contributors
Connor Allen The Motley Fool
Nicholas Rossolillo The Motley Fool
Published

Nick Rossolillo joins the channel to discuss one of his favorite stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). In this video, he tells us why he owns stock in this company.

Apologies for the video screen shrinking in the middle, we had some technical difficulties. It is fixed around the three-minute mark.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 8, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 15, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2022

Connor Allen has positions in Nvidia. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular