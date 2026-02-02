Why I Just Bought More of This 4%-Yielding ETF for Passive Income

Key Points

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF focuses on high-quality bonds.

The ETF currently offers a more than 4% yield.

It should provide me with a stable income stream and help lower my portfolio's risk profile.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF ›

I aspire to eventually become financially independent. For me, it's not about the size of my portfolio but whether it's producing enough passive income to cover my basic living expenses. That's leading me to lean into investing in income-generating assets.

Bonds are becoming more critical to my strategy because they produce income and help diversify my stock-heavy portfolio. I'm using exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to invest in bonds. One of my favorites is the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: BND). Here's why I continue to add to my position in this income-producing bond ETF.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF provides broad exposure to investment-grade bonds. This fund holds over 11,400 bonds from a range of issuers, including government agencies. Its holdings have an average yield to maturity of 4.3% and an average effective maturity of eight years. As a result, it should provide relatively stable interest income over the medium- to long-term.

These high-quality bonds carry a low default risk. That makes them ideal for generating passive income and reducing a portfolio's risk profile. While bonds will lower a portfolio's upside potential, they help mute the impact of a bad year in the stock market.

The main reason I'm building a position in the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is to collect the relatively stable income it generates. This fund makes monthly distributions of the interest payments from its vast bond holdings. I plan to reinvest that income into additional sources of passive income. That includes continuing to buy more shares of this ETF to increase my income and lower my portfolio's risk profile. I view the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF as a foundational holding that will help secure my financial future.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.