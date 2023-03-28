Why I Got The Frontier Airlines World Mastercard—But Didn’t Keep It

I had such high hopes for the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®*. As a parent who was looking for ways to save money on family flights, I thought I had stumbled upon a strategy that could supercharge the card’s value potential.

But my genius strategy ended up being a giant fail. And once I realized that the Frontier card wouldn’t provide a disproportionate number of free flights, the scales quickly fell from my eyes. Suddenly I was acutely aware of the card’s other glaring deficiencies.

Below, I explain my rationale for getting the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®* in the first place. Then I’ll break down the reasons I decided that it didn’t deserve a long-term home in my wallet.

Why I Got the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard® *

The first thing that caught my eye about the $89-annual-fee Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®* was the welcome bonus of . Frontier award flights normally start at around 15,000 miles for a round trip ticket and they often run “reduced miles” deals that start even lower. So my thinking was that 50,000 bonus FRONTIER Miles could easily convert to three or more round trip award tickets. Not bad.

Things got even more interesting though when I heard about Frontier’s Kids Fly Free program. As the name implies, it allows children to join their parents fare-free on eligible flights. To utilize the Kids Fly Free benefit, one parent needs to join Frontier’s DISCOUNT DEN® travel club which costs $59.99 per year plus a $40 enrollment fee.

That $100 membership fee seemed like money well spent if it opened the door to free flights for my two boys. My theory was that by combining Frontier card ownership with the Kids Fly Free program, my entire family of four could fly for free at least once on the welcome bonus miles and possibly twice if I could earn a few more miles through card spend.

Speaking of earning miles, the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®* earns . No, that’s not many bonus categories. But the 3 miles per dollar on restaurants is better than most other airline credit cards offer. So I concluded that even if I only used the Frontier card for dining out, I could earn another 10,000 to 15,000 miles per year based on my average restaurant spending.

Those miles would get me close to another award flight and, in turn, another free flight for one of my kids who would be able to tag along. This card was starting to sound like the ultimate free flight machine for families with kids. I was sold.

Why I Canceled My Frontier Airlines World Mastercard® *

I was genuinely excited to get the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®*. But I ended up regretting that I hadn’t paid more attention to the fine print of the Kids Fly Free program nor the card’s missing perks. Here are a few of the reasons why I no longer own the Frontier card today.

“Kids Fly Free” Was a Massive Disappointment

When I first heard about Frontier Airlines’ Kids Fly Free program, I envisioned it working mostly like the companion tickets that other airlines offer, but with the important distinction that the benefit could extend to up to nine passengers.

With companion certificates, you can generally use them on any flight that the primary member is able to book. Not so with Kids Fly Free. The program is chock-full of restrictions, so much so that trying to find a flight that qualifies can feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Let’s begin with the date limitations. First, Kids Fly Free flights can only be booked on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. So that already reduces your options to two out of seven days each week. But Frontier then further limits your options by providing a robust list of blackout dates. Here’s 2023’s remaining blackout dates through August 15th.

March 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

April 4-5, 11-12

May 30-31

June 27-28

July 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

August 1-2, 8-9

Take special note that for March 2023 every single Tuesday and Wednesday is blacked out. So it’s unlikely that you’ll be using Kids Fly Free to save money on a family spring break trip.

But it gets worse.

Frontier also excludes a healthy number of routes from the Kids Fly Free program (in the Terms and Conditions at the bottom). It just so happens that several of these routes are to and from Orlando International Airport (MCO), which our family uses most often. It couldn’t be because Orlando is a top family travel destination—could it?

Next, overnight flights (of which Frontier has many) don’t count, even if your plane takes off on a Tuesday and lands on a Wednesday that are both eligible Kids Fly Free dates.

But it gets worse.

The most glaring restriction of all—and the one that made me feel most foolish for missing—is that Kids Fly Free doesn’t apply to award flights. One child can fly free per adult that purchases a DISCOUNT DEN fare. Put another way, your child can’t fly free with you if you booked your ticket with FRONTIER Miles.

So despite all my excitement, I never actually used the Kids Fly Free program during the time that I owned the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®*. In theory, the program could still save cash-paying families some money (providing they’re willing to put in some serious time and effort to find an eligible flight), but it’s a non-starter for cardholders who plan to book with miles.

The Lack of a Free Bag Benefit Was Annoying (and Costly)

Let me begin by saying that I fully understand Frontier is a discount carrier that compensates for its low fares by charging for extras like bags and seats. I get that’s how it makes money off of its non-card-carrying customers. But it’s a different story for its cardholders, as airlines like Frontier often receive healthy revenues from their credit card programs.

And this is a key reason why most airline cards that charge an annual fee throw in perks to sweeten the deal, like one or more free checked bags. One of the few exceptions to this is the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®*. Despite charging an annual fee of $89, it doesn’t provide a free bag benefit of any kind.

For extended trips of a week or longer, it’s nearly impossible to get by on personal items alone when you have kids (especially young ones who are prone to spoiling outfits). So we ended up adding bags, which you can’t pay for with miles, whenever we flew Frontier as a family.

To be fair, most airlines don’t allow you to redeem miles for bags. But, again, if I’m a cardholder with those airlines the odds are high that I can check a bag for free anyway. Since that’s not the case for Frontier cardholders, award flights are still going to cost you money if you need to bring a bag on board.

Unlike the Kids Fly Free debacle, I wasn’t necessarily blindsided by this missing perk. Yet when I actually booked an award flight with miles, the amount that was going to be charged to my card (as I’ll explain later, paying to select our seats also felt like a must) was more startling than I anticipated.

Additional Cardmember Benefits Were Underwhelming

Once I encountered the drawbacks discussed above, there were very few benefits of the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®* to dissuade me from jumping ship. Yes, cardholders can earn a $100 voucher each anniversary. But you have to spend $2,500 during your cardmember year to earn it. The similarly-priced Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, meanwhile, automatically earns 6,000 anniversary points each year with no spending requirement.

Frontier also advertises that cardholders receive “priority boarding.” However, card ownership only entitles you to Zone 2 boarding. Any passenger who purchases a carry-on or the WORKS bundle will get Zone 1 Boarding and be seated ahead of you. And qualifying for automatic Zone 1 Boarding through myFRONTIER elite status isn’t necessarily easy. You’d need to reach Elite 20k by flying 20,000 miles or by spending $20,000 on your card.

Speaking of other airline credit cards, several include a complimentary companion ticket or provide a faster path to earning one. Examples include the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card (Terms apply), the Alaska Airlines Visa® credit card and the Southwest Rapids Rewards cards. These passes can be incredibly valuable. Unfortunately, Frontier airlines doesn’t have a companion certificate program.

The truth is that many of Frontier’s money-saving programs—including their GoWild Pass which grants unlimited flights during a set period of time—don’t require credit card ownership. Other than the ability to earn miles on spending and an available award redemption fee waiver, cardholder-specific perks are few and far between.

Frontier’s Family Seating Policy Was an Unexpected Concern

When you’re flying with kids, it’s important to know that they’ll be able to sit with you during the flight. Flying can be scary enough for young kids, but being separated from their parents could bring the fear factor to a whole new level.

It’s for this reason that I wanted to carefully read through Frontier’s seating policy. And I was dismayed to find that Frontier only promised that it would try to keep from splitting up families that didn’t pay for a seat assignment. It stated clearly that “seats together are not guaranteed.” That was all it took to convince me that paying to reserve seats was an absolute must when flying Frontier with young children.

Since I was going to be paying for bags too, I ended up just adding the WORKS bundle (which includes seat selection) onto our tickets. I’m thankful I did too because a young girl and her mother were separated on our flight after the crew couldn’t find any empty adjacent seats for them to sit together.

The child was frightened and the mom was distressed. For my part, I was just struck with the senselessness of it all. I thought about the fact that Southwest has offered priority family boarding for years and it hasn’t kept it from turning a profit. “Surely it wouldn’t break other airlines to create their own fee-free family seating solutions,” I remember thinking to myself.

It turns out that friends in high places share my opinion. Both the DOT back in July 2022 and President Biden during his 2023 State of the Union address have pressured airlines to do whatever they can to ensure that kids are able to sit with accompanying adults on flights. And it appears that the public scrutiny is beginning to effect change.

On February 20, 2023, United Airlines unveiled an overhauled policy that will make it easier for families to stay together on flights without paying fees. The next day, Frontier followed suit by announcing that it would begin automatically seating children under 14 with at least one parent.

Has this announcement changed my overall opinion of the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard®*? No. But it does show me that Frontier is at least making an effort to become a more family-friendly airline which I appreciate. And I sincerely hope that United’s and Frontier’s recent moves will spur more airlines to rethink their family seating policies.

Bottom Line

There’s no doubt that flying Frontier can be a great way to score inexpensive fares. But I found its credit card to be lacking, especially as a parent who was specifically searching for a card that could help me travel on the cheap with my kids.

If you’re looking for a valuable airline credit card for families, any of the personal Southwest Rapid Rewards cards would be strong choices. The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card all offer solid welcome bonuses, multiple bonus categories and anniversary points. Plus, when parents get around to booking award flights they’ll appreciate that Southwest offers complimentary family boarding and two free checked bags per passenger.

Even if you’re not a parent, it’s likely that you could derive more value from a flexible rewards card or a credit card that’s co-branded with a different airline. To compare your options, check out our Best Airline Credit Cards.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.