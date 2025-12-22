Markets
Why Hycroft Mining Stock Skyrocketed Today

December 22, 2025 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool

Key Points

  • Hycroft's Vortex silver system likely has greater potential than investors thought.

  • CEO Diane Garrett says the miner is embarking on a "pivotal growth phase."

Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) surged on Monday after the gold and silver exploration company announced promising drill results from its mining site in Nevada.

By the close of trading, Hycroft's stock price was up nearly 50%.

A miner is holding a piece of raw silver.

Image source: Getty Images.

Encouraging results at Vortex

Hycroft identified the highest grades to date in its Vortex silver system. Vortex expands roughly 70 meters to the northwest and 90 meters down-dip to the west based on results from two exploration drill holes.

"Vortex is returning longer intercepts of very high grades and the system remains open in all directions and at depth," Vortex vice president of exploration Alex Davidson said in a press release.

Management plans to explore further

In turn, Hycroft sees additional opportunities for expansion at Vortex, as well as at its nearby Brimstone system.

"Vortex and Brimstone are emerging as two high-grade silver systems of significant size and consistency -- an evolution that is fundamentally reshaping Hycroft's value proposition," CEO Diane Garrett said. "With these results and many more expected to come, we are at the very beginning of a pivotal growth phase."

Hycroft's announcement comes at a time when silver prices are surging. The precious metal is currently trading above $69 per ounce. Silver is up a staggering 130% so far in 2025, and many analysts think its gains could continue in 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

