Why Hycroft Mining Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Hycroft's Vortex silver system likely has greater potential than investors thought.

CEO Diane Garrett says the miner is embarking on a "pivotal growth phase."

10 stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining ›

Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) surged on Monday after the gold and silver exploration company announced promising drill results from its mining site in Nevada.

By the close of trading, Hycroft's stock price was up nearly 50%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Encouraging results at Vortex

Hycroft identified the highest grades to date in its Vortex silver system. Vortex expands roughly 70 meters to the northwest and 90 meters down-dip to the west based on results from two exploration drill holes.

"Vortex is returning longer intercepts of very high grades and the system remains open in all directions and at depth," Vortex vice president of exploration Alex Davidson said in a press release.

Management plans to explore further

In turn, Hycroft sees additional opportunities for expansion at Vortex, as well as at its nearby Brimstone system.

"Vortex and Brimstone are emerging as two high-grade silver systems of significant size and consistency -- an evolution that is fundamentally reshaping Hycroft's value proposition," CEO Diane Garrett said. "With these results and many more expected to come, we are at the very beginning of a pivotal growth phase."

Hycroft's announcement comes at a time when silver prices are surging. The precious metal is currently trading above $69 per ounce. Silver is up a staggering 130% so far in 2025, and many analysts think its gains could continue in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Hycroft Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Hycroft Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hycroft Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.