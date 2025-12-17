Why Hut 8 Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Hut 8 will help to power Anthropic's AI model-training efforts.

The energy infrastructure developer signed a 15-year lease that could produce over $450 million in annual operating profits.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT) climbed nearly 9% on Wednesday after the former cryptocurrency miner announced a partnership with Anthropic and a lucrative data center lease agreement.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A shift to AI

After spinning off its Bitcoin-mining business earlier this year, Hut 8 is transitioning its business to high-performance energy infrastructure used in artificial intelligence (AI) factories. Those efforts received a boost today when Hut 8 struck a deal to help power Anthropic's rapid expansion.

Hut 8 will work with cloud platform operator Fluidstack to deliver at least 245 megawatts (MW) -- and as much as 2,295 MW -- of AI data center infrastructure to Anthropic at its River Bend campus in Louisiana.

"Hut 8's ability to source and deliver infrastructure at scale provides the runway necessary to continue advancing the capabilities of our models," Anthropic executive James Bradbury said in a press release.

Big-time backers

As part of this collaboration, Hut 8 signed a 15-year, $7 billion lease with Fluidstack at its River Bend data center campus. The company expects the deal to generate average annual net operating income of $454 million.

Interestingly, Alphabet's Google is providing a financial backstop covering the lease payments and related obligations. J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are helping to finance the deal.

"River Bend reflects the strength of Hut 8's power-first, innovation-driven development model, validated by the world-class counterparties we are executing alongside," Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot said.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 17, 2025.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Bitcoin, Goldman Sachs Group, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.