Why HubSpot Stock Is Sliding Today

What happened

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform company, were falling today after an analyst lowered his price target for the stock.

The tech stock fell by as much as 7.4% on Tuesday and was down by 5.9% as of 12:21 p.m. ET.

So what

Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams lowered HubSpot's price target to $325, down from his previous price target of $375, and kept an equal-weight rating on the stock.

MacWilliams thinks that the stock's performance ahead of next week's earnings could be more influenced by investors' overall sentiment about the broader market rather than the company's results over the past quarter, according to TheFly.com.

MacWilliams' price target cut comes on the heels of Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood lowering his price target for the stock last Friday to $415, down from $670.

Now what

Investors will get more insight into how HubSpot is doing when the company reports its second-quarter results on Aug. 4.

HubSpot's management set revenue guidance in the range of $409 million to $410 million -- up from sales of $310.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.42 to $0.44, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

With investors still trying to figure out whether or not inflation will continue to rise and whether an economic slowdown is on the horizon, HubSpot investors should expect more share price swings from the stock in the near term.

10 stocks we like better than HubSpot

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HubSpot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HubSpot. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.