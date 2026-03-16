Why HSBC (HSBC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in London, HSBC (HSBC) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -0.61% so far this year. The bank is paying out a dividend of $2.24 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 11.48% compared to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 2.61% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.47%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $8.98 is up 173.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, HSBC has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 41.32%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. HSBC's current payout ratio is 26%, meaning it paid out 26% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

HSBC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $7.95 per share, with earnings expected to increase 5.30% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, HSBC presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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