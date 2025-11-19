Why Home Depot Stock Withered on Wednesday

Key Points

Analysts didn't hesitate to revise their takes on the retailer following its latest earnings release.

Many of these changes weren't positive.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot ›

A raft of post-earnings price target cuts was the key factor behind Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock's slide on Hump Day. The company published its third-quarter figures the previous day, and a clutch of analysts didn't hesitate to make downward adjustments while the ink was still wet.

A mixed third quarter

Home Depot's frame three wasn't a disaster, but it wasn't a raging success either.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The company managed to grow its sales by almost 3% year-over-year to $41.4 billion; however, much of that rise came from a recent acquisition (construction materials company GMS). Same-store sales, a more revealing metric, increased only marginally over that time. On a per-share basis, net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), decreased1% to $3.62.

Analysts were expecting higher profitability, although the company beat on the top line. Meanwhile, its adjustments to full-year guidance resulted in a slightly higher sales growth projection, but reduced expectations for per-share earnings.

Several of those pundits shaved their price targets in reaction. Among the analysts was RBC Capital's Steven Shemesh, who now believes Home Depot's fair price is $376 per share, down from the previous estimate of $401.

According to reports, Shemesh expressed concern that the retailer is suffering from softened demand. In the future, rising concerns about the state of the U.S. economy are likely not to help the situation.

The near future doesn't look bright

If I were a Home Depot stockholder, I'd worry about the same factors. Since housing is expensive to build, the construction sector -- and the retailers that supply it -- is often one of the first casualties when an economy starts to stumble. I think there are better stock picks in the retail space at the moment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you buy stock in Home Depot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Home Depot wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.