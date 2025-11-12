Why On Holding Stock Surged Today

Key Points

On's premium footwear is resonating with athletes and consumers alike.

The company's earnings are skyrocketing.

10 stocks we like better than On Holding ›

Shares of On Holding (NYSE: ONON) leaped 18% on Wednesday after the Switzerland-based premium footwear maker boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Business is booming

On's third-quarter net sales grew by 24.9% to 794.4 million Swiss francs ($996 million), or 34.5% when adjusting for currency fluctuations.

The gains were broad-based. On enjoyed solid growth in both its direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels. The sportswear brand also saw strong sales across its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific (APAC) segments.

Apparel and accessories were particularly strong growth drivers, with sales rising 86.9% and 145.3%, respectively.

Better still, On's premium pricing strategy and cost control measures helped to boost its gross margin to 65.7%, up from 60.6% in the third quarter of 2024. The company's adjusted net income, in turn, soared 182.9% to 142 million francs ($178 million), or 0.43 francs ($0.54) per share.

"Our focus on premium, on full-price sales, on innovation, on that intersection between performance and design is just resonating very strongly with the consumer, and it's really setting ourselves apart," CEO Martin Hoffmann said during an interview with CNBC.

On anticipates an excellent holiday selling season

Encouraging ongoing sales trends prompted On to lift its full-year outlook. Management now expects constant-currency net sales growth of 34%, up from a prior forecast of 31%, in 2025. The company also raised its gross margin guidance to 62.5%, up from roughly 61%.

"These results give us strong confidence -- both for a successful holiday season and for the long term, as we continue building the world's most premium global sportswear brand," Hoffmann said.

Should you invest $1,000 in On Holding right now?

Before you buy stock in On Holding, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and On Holding wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.