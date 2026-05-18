Why Hive Digital Technologies Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Hive is making a lucrative shift to AI-focused infrastructure development.

The company's renewable energy-powered AI factories are set to enjoy high demand for their cloud computing services.

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Shares of Hive Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) spiked on Monday after the cryptocurrency miner announced an intriguing new artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project.

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Helping Canada harness the power of AI

Hive's wholly owned subsidiary, Buzz High Performance Computing, plans to construct an AI gigafactory in Ontario, Canada. The 320-megawatt (MW) facility is expected to feature over 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) once completed.

The massive data center site will be geared for agentic AI, scientific research, and other compute-intensive machine learning workloads.

"AI is the new industrial base, and compute is the factory floor," executive chairman Frank Holmes said in a press release.

As part of this project, Buzz purchased roughly 25 acres of land in the Greater Toronto Area for $58 million. The facility will be strategically placed within Canada's largest metropolitan economy and technology research hub.

The project is expected to come online in the second half of 2027 at a cost of approximately $2.5 billion.

A valued partner in the age of AI

Hive has the land and power to bring high-performance computing to Canada and other international markets. That's a valuable position to hold, as governments around the world are beginning to realize that AI computing power is a national priority.

"Compute is the new sovereignty," Hive said. "Countries that own the machines will write the future."

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.