Why Hive Digital Technologies Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Key Points

Hive Digital announced this week that its Buzz High Performance Computing subsidiary is launching a new AI infrastructure project.

Buzz's new AI infrastructure plant is expected to deliver 320 megawatts of compute capacity.

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Hive Digital Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) stock posted huge gains this week. The company's share price skyrocketed 51.3% higher across the stretch. Over the same period, the S&P 500 gained roughly 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed roughly 0.5%.

Hive Digital stock saw a massive rally this week connected to news that its Buzz High Performance Computing subsidiary is launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project in Canada. With the rally, the stock is now up roughly 58% year to date.

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Hive Digital stock surges on new data center project

Hive Digital published a press release on May 18 announcing that its wholly owned Buzz High Performance Computing subsidiary was moving forward with plans to build a new AI infrastructure facility in the Greater Toronto Area. The AI infrastructure facility is planned to deliver 320 megawatts of compute utility capacity and is expected to house more than 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) for AI compute.

What's next for Hive Digital?

Sovereign access to AI compute capabilities is emerging as a key strategic initiative for many companies, and Hive Digital could play an important role in Canada's efforts in the space. Buzz's facility is projected to be one of Canada's largest AI compute centers and is expected to go online in the second half of 2027. If the new facility is operational along that projected timeline, Hive could see its performance supercharged in the not-too-distant future.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.