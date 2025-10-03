Why Hims & Hers Stock Slipped Today

Key Points The company is replacing its COO.

It disclosed this in a regulatory document.

The market often gets worried when a company announces a major change in its C-suite. On news that it was doing just that, on Friday the stock of consumer healthcare company Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) was whacked with a more than 9% sell-off by investors. This occurred on a relatively stable day for the broader market, as the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) basically traded flat.

Outgoing and incoming

After market close Thursday, Hims & Hers disclosed in a regulatory filing that COO Nader Kabbani had vacated his position. The company added that he did so in order to take up a new advisory role for the company, in which he will, in its words "provide ongoing strategic guidance." He will also, Hims & Hers said, specifically assist in its special global initiatives through next July.

Kabbani is being replaced by Mike Chi, who is the chief commercial officer at present. His ascension and Kabbani's shift will both be effective Nov. 2.

Chi has been at Hims & Hers since April 2021; previous to that, he served in a variety of executive positions in marketing and product management. Among other roles, he was chief marketing officer at digital wedding planning company Zola, and vice president of marketing and e-commerce for fashion brand Intermix.

Consistency wanted

Based on what Hims & Hers said about Chi in the disclosure, he seems like a safe pair of hands to take the COO wheel. But investors like consistency and longevity in the C-suites of their investments, and with the latest change, the company isn't demonstrating this at the moment.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.