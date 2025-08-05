Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Just Dropped

Key Points Hims & Hers Health stock missed on earnings last night.

The company grew sales 73% and profits tripled, but Wall Street wanted more.

Hims & Hers also reported negative free cash flow for the first half of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health ›

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS), the telehealth company famous for selling Ozempic lookalikes over the internet, is tumbling today, down 6.7% through 10:55 a.m. ET after missing in its second-quarter earnings report last night, on both the top and bottom lines.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast Hims & Hers would earn $0.23 per share on $552 million in sales -- but Hims & Hers earned only $0.17 per share, and sales were less than $545 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Hims & Hers' Q2 earnings

But was the news really as bad as it seems? After all, while Hims & Hers "missed" on sales, it did still grow sales 73% year over year. That was twice as fast as it grew subscribers, too (31%), indicating that not only are more customers signing up for the company's services, but they're buying more, too. And while Hims & Hers missed on earnings, too, those earnings per share nearly tripled year over year.

Really, the only "bad" number I see in the report concerns free cash flow (FCF). Through the first half of this year, Hims & Hers grew its operating cash flow only 13%, to $90 million (within a couple of percentage points of reported net income). However, the company spent massively on capital expenditures -- more than $100 million -- resulting in negative FCF for the first half of 2025.

Investors seem unsure what to make of the news. At one point this morning, the stock had recovered all its losses, and even turned green, before falling back into the red.

Is Hims & Hers stock a sell?

So how should investors react to this conflicting news?

At $13.6 billion in market capitalization, Hims & Hers stock costs a pricey 70 times trailing earnings. It's even more expensive when valued on FCF -- about 103 times. These might be acceptable valuations if earnings were to continue tripling year after year. In fact, though, analysts see profits growing only 13% this year, and perhaps 57% next.

For the time being, Hims & Hers stock remains too expensive to buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hims & Hers Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Hims & Hers Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hims & Hers Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.