Why HF Sinclair Stock Swooned on Wednesday

The company's CEO has unexpectedly taken a leave of absence.

This overshadowed a solid and encouraging earnings report published the same day.

Dispiriting news from the C-suite overshadowed an estimates-trouncing earnings report from energy company HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) on Wednesday. Concerned investors sold out of the company, leaving its shares with a nearly 11% loss in price on the day.

Unexpected departure

Sinclair, which primarily operates as an oil products retailer, announced before market open that CEO and board member Tim Go is taking a voluntary leave of absence from the company. In his place, the company's board elected its chairperson, Franklin Myers, as interim CEO.

Sinclair said that its board's audit committee is "assessing certain matters relating to the company's disclosure process," without being more specific. It added that all parties involved in this review aim to finalize this review as soon as possible.

The timing for this wasn't ideal, as Sinclair's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results were notably better than expected. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.46 billion, representing only a slight (1%) decline from the year-ago result. More impressively, it flipped to a net profit. Its net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) landed at $222 million, or $1.20 per share, from fourth quarter 2024's $189 million loss.

That per-share figure crushed the average analyst estimate of $0.63. Sinclair also topped the consensus pundit projection for revenue, which was $6.2 billion.

Understandable concern

Anytime a major company executive departs suddenly -- on a temporary basis, or otherwise -- it's unnerving for shareholders. We still haven't gotten the full picture of Go's move, nor of those "matters" related to disclosure, and that uncertainty is concerning. It's a shame the company did so well in the fourth quarter, because the (hopefully temporary) lack of information is going to keep investors away from the stock.

I think it's sensible to avoid Sinclair stock until we get more clarity on the situation.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.