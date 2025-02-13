Why Hertz Global Stock Is Down Today

Rental car giant Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ) posted fourth-quarter results that fell short of estimates. Investors are looking for the exit ramp, sending Hertz shares down as much as 14% for the day and down 8% as of 2:15 p.m. ET.

Bigger-than-expected loss

Hertz, a holding company that owns not just the Hertz brand but Dollar and Thrifty as well, posted a fourth-quarter loss of $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion, missing Wall Street's consensus estimate of a $0.72-per-share loss on $2.13 billion in revenue.

Though the loss was a disappointment, Hertz said its long-term restructuring plan is on track. The company completed a planned 30,000 vehicle reduction in its electric vehicle fleet during 2024 and ended the year with $1.8 billion in liquidity.

"Our focus in 2024 was stabilizing the business and implementing fundamental changes to transform our company," CEO Gil West said in a statement. "We are turning our fleet into a business advantage with a comprehensive strategy that will enable us to operate more efficiently while improving vehicle choice for our customers."

Is Hertz stock a buy?

It has been a rough few years for car rental companies, with Hertz shares down about 80% since the beginning of 2022. West said that the progress made in 2024 "positions us to execute our transformation in 2025, and I am confident in our ability to deliver sustainable value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

Perhaps, but investors should remember that this is a capital-intensive, asset-heavy business that is subject to the whims of the broader consumer economy. An expected uptick in used auto prices in 2025 should help some, but Hertz still has a rocky road to travel ahead.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

