HEI

Why Heico Stock Is Up Today

May 28, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Lou Whiteman for The Motley Fool->

Component manufacturer Heico (NYSE: HEI) delivered better-than-expected quarterly results. Investors are buying in, sending Heico shares up 7% as of 11 a.m. ET.An aircraft engine awaiting repair in the hangar.

Image source: Getty Images.

A solid beat in a volatile market

Heico is a maker of electrical components and other parts for aerospace and other industries. The company earned $1.12 per share in its fiscal second quarter ending April 30 on revenue of $1.1 billion, topping Wall Street's $1.04 per share on sales of $1.06 billion estimate.

Revenue was up 15% year over year, and cash flow from operations grew by 45% to $204.7 million.

In a statement, Laurans Mendelson, the company's executive chairman, and co-CEOs Eric Mendelson and Victor Mendelson said, "We remain confident in achieving net sales growth" throughout the remainder of fiscal 2025, including organic growth and the additions of recently completed acquisitions.

Is Heico a buy?

Heico, along with TransDigm Group, have set the standard in the aerospace industry for using roll-up models to generate substantial long-term overperformance. The momentum at Heico shows no sign of stopping, with the executive team saying they see opportunities for "strategic acquisitions and organic growth" up ahead.

With global commercial aviation projected to grow at a steady clip over the next decade, there should be plenty of sales opportunities for these parts businesses. Heico thanks to its track record never looks cheap and today trades at an enterprise value that is 35 times expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). But the company has proven it is able to live up to high expectations.

For investors interested in buying into commercial aviation but don't want to pick between airlines, Heico stock is a great way to get exposure to the sector.

Lou Whiteman has positions in TransDigm Group. The Motley Fool recommends Heico and TransDigm Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
